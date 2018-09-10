Pedestrian fighting for life after being struck by lorry

The incident happened at the King Street/St Machar Drive roundabout in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen: Woman fighting for life. STV

A pedestrian is fighting for her life after being hit by a lorry.

The incident happened at the King Street/St Machar Drive roundabout in Aberdeen at 11.40am on Monday.

A woman is in a critical condition following the collision.

Cordon: Police have closed off roads. STV

Officers have closed all roads leading to the roundabout while investigations are carried out.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: "We received a call at 11.39am to attend an incident on King Street in Aberdeen.

"We dispatched a Rapid Response Unit, one ambulance and an officer to the scene."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.