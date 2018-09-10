Elderly woman dies after being hit by lorry at roundabout

A woman, in her 80s, was struck by an HGV in Aberdeen at 11.40am on Monday.

Scene: Woman dies after being struck by lorry. STV

An elderly woman has died after being hit by a lorry.

A woman, in her 80s, was struck by an HGV at the King Street/St Machar Drive roundabout in Aberdeen at 11.40am on Monday.

Officers have closed all roads leading to the roundabout while investigations are carried out.

Roads Policing Sergeant Scott Deans said: "Our thoughts are with this woman's family and friends at this very sad and tragic time.

Cordon: Police have closed off roads. STV

"I know some members of the public tried to help at the scene which would have been upsetting, and I would like to thank them for their efforts.

"An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of this incident and I would ask anyone who witnessed what happened but has not yet spoken to the Police to please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1256 of Sep 10.

"Road closures have been and still are in place at St Machar Drive and at King Street heading towards Bridge of Don. I would like to thank motorists for their patience while diversions have been put in place."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: "We received a call at 11.39am to attend an incident on King Street in Aberdeen.

"We dispatched a Rapid Response Unit, one ambulance and an officer to the scene."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.