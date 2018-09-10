Man in court after 'making DIY bomb' in Dundee home

Alan Peach was arrested after the bomb squad evacuated homes within 100 metres of his property.

A man has appeared in court accused of making an "improvised explosive device" in his home "with intent to endanger life".

Alan Peach was arrested on a DIY bomb charge after a major incident at his home in Carlochie Place, Dundee, on Friday that saw explosive ordnance officers evacuate homes within 100 metres of his property.

Peach appeared in court facing four charges on Monday.

It is alleged that he made and had in his possession an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property or to enable other person to do so.

He is further accused of possessing for sale CS spray and possessing for sale or hire a quantity of knuckledusters.

A fourth charge claims he had in his possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of any noxious liquid, gas or other thing, namely CS spray.

Peach made no plea during a brief private appearance on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He faced four charges - one under the Explosive Substances Act 1883, two under the Firearms Act 1968 and one under the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

Solicitor Theo Finlay, for Peach, applied for bail on his behalf.

Sheriff Linda Smith continued the case for further examination and remanded him in custody pending a further hearing next week.

