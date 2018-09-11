Around 30 firefighters called to major blaze at farm

The fire happened at Balmydown Farm on the outskirts of Dundee at 7.45pm on Monday.

Fire: Crews still tackling the flames. STV

Around 30 firefighters have been called to a blaze at a farm.

Crews are still tackling the flames at the outbuilding, with smoke seen for miles.

Police have also been called out to the farm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We had six appliances at the height of the fire.

"We still have one appliance at the scene.

"The outbuilding has been destroyed.

"No one has been injured."

