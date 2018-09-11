Child caught with knife in classroom at primary school

Police were called to the school in Aberdeenshire at 3pm on Monday.

School: Police called to incident.

A child has been caught with a knife in a school classroom.

Police were called to the primary school in Aberdeenshire at 3pm on Monday.

A boy, who is under ten, was caught with a knife in a classroom.

It is understood the knife was not taken into school by the child.

Sergeant Steve McDonald said: "A well established multi-agency response plan is in place which includes a prompt assessment and follow-up to any incident which happens.

He added: "This was a contained incident and a young boy will be reported to the youth justice management unit."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.