Child caught with knife in classroom at primary school
Police were called to the school in Aberdeenshire at 3pm on Monday.
A child has been caught with a knife in a school classroom.
Police were called to the primary school in Aberdeenshire at 3pm on Monday.
A boy, who is under ten, was caught with a knife in a classroom.
It is understood the knife was not taken into school by the child.
Sergeant Steve McDonald said: "A well established multi-agency response plan is in place which includes a prompt assessment and follow-up to any incident which happens.
He added: "This was a contained incident and a young boy will be reported to the youth justice management unit."
