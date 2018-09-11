Driver suffers facial injury after attack by cyclist

The 31-year-old had stopped to let children cross the road in Tillydrone, Aberdeen.

Attack: Driver assaulted on Formatine Road. Google 2018

A driver has suffered a facial injury after being attacked by a cyclist in Aberdeen.

The 31-year-old was driving in Tillydrone at around 6pm on Sunday before stopping his car to let children cross at Formartine Road.

As the beige Skoda Superb came to a halt, a man riding a bicycle opened the door and assaulted the driver.

The attacker then fled the scene and headed off towards of Tillydrone Avenue before being lost to view.

The driver sustained a facial injury and was understandably shaken by what happened.

Constable Christopher George said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to please get in touch as soon as possible if you haven't spoken to the police yet.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances which led to this assault and your information could be valuable.

"As a result of our investigation so far we understand that the car driver had stopped to let a group of children cross the road when his door was opened by the man in question and he was assaulted.

"We can't be sure if the youngsters witnessed this, however, did your child mention anything at all when they got home that night?

"Incidents of this nature are unusual and it may be that they were concerned by what they saw."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

