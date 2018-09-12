More than 50 firefighters tackle huge blaze at school

Emergency services were called to Braeview Academy in Dundee at 9.37pm on Tuesday.

School blaze: 50 firefighters in attendance.

More than 50 firefighters have been tackling a "well developed" fire at a school in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Braeview Academy at 9.37pm on Tuesday.

Nine pump vehicles and a height appliance were in attendance.

Pictures posted on social media showed the school engulfed by flames.

One pump and four firefighters remained at the scene on Wednesday morning.

Around 40% of the building is believed to be damaged.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said no-one required to be evacuated and there have been no reports of any casualties.

He added there were "well over" 50 crew members at the scene.

Dundee City Council confirmed that the school would be shut on Wednesday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.