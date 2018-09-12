Pensioner dies after two-vehicle crash on A90 road

The collision involved a brown Dacia Duster and a white Ford transit Connect van.

Crash: A 78-year-old man died.

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

The 78-year-old was driving a brown Dacia Duster on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road at its junction with the leading to Marykirk when the collision with a white Ford transit Connect van took place.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man who was driving the van was uninjured.

The southbound lane of the A90 remains closed at the scene while Police carry out their investigations.

Diversions are in place.

Road Policing Sergeant Colin Matheson said: "Our thoughts at this sad time are with the family and friends of the man who died."

"In order to help piece together what happened, I would urge anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or who saw the incident itself and who hasn't yet come forward, to contact us by calling 101 as soon as possible"

