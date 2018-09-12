Elderly woman who died after being hit by lorry named

The 83-year-old was struck by an HGV in Aberdeen at 11.40am on Monday.

Fatal: An 83-year-old woman was hit by a lorry. STV

An elderly woman who died after being hit by a lorry in Aberdeen has been named.

Mary Allan from the Bridge of Don was struck at the King Street/St Machar Drive roundabout at 11.40am on Monday.

The 83-year-old pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the incident where she died a short time later.

Police say that enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and have appealed for witnesses.

Roads Policing Sergeant Scott Deans said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the woman who has tragically died.

"Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would continue to urge anyone who witnessed what happened but has not yet spoken to the Police to please get in touch by calling 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.