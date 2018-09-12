First look inside new V&A Dundee ahead of public opening

The £80.1m building, designed by Kengo Kuma, will open its doors on Saturday.

A special preview of the new V&A in Dundee is taking place ahead of its official opening.

The £80.1m building, designed by Kengo Kuma, is set to open its doors on Saturday and museum bosses anticipate a large number of visitors.

However, members of the media and invited guests were allowed inside its doors on Wednesday.

They have been given preview of the collections and exhibits housed inside.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend an event at the museum on Friday, with thousands more visiting on Saturday for a family-based festival along the waterfront.

Entry over the opening weekend is reserved for those who have pre-booked tickets.

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: "The opening of V&A Dundee is a historic occasion for Dundee, for the V&A, and for the very many people who played a vital part and supported its realisation. This is a very proud moment for all involved.

"V&A Dundee's aspiration is to enrich lives, helping people to enjoy, be inspired by and find new opportunities through understanding the designed world.

"After years of planning, we are thrilled at being able to celebrate the realisation of the first V&A museum in the world outside London.

"The museum's light-filled wooden interior and impressive spaces inside have been designed to provide a warm welcome to visitors, described by architect Kengo Kuma as a 'living room for the city'.

"We are all very excited indeed that we can now welcome everybody into this remarkable new museum."

Kengo Kuma, architect of V&A Dundee, said: "The big idea for V&A Dundee was bringing together nature and architecture, to create a new living room for the city.

"I'm truly in love with the Scottish landscape and nature. I was inspired by the cliffs of north-eastern Scotland - it's as if the earth and water had a long conversation and finally created this stunning shape.

"It is also fitting that the restored Oak Room by Charles Rennie Mackintosh is at the heart of this building as I have greatly admired his designs since I was a student. In the Oak Room, people will feel his sensibility and respect for nature, and hopefully connect it with our design for V&A Dundee.

"I hope the museum can change the city and become its centre of gravity. I am delighted and proud that this is my first building in the UK and that people will visit it from around the world."

