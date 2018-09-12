  • STV
School blaze probe after fire causes extensive damage

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

More than 50 firefighters battled the blaze as it ripped through Braeview Academy in Dundee.

Braeview Academy: Extensively damaged in fire.
Police are investigating a fire which caused extensive damage to a school in Dundee.

Emergency services attended Braeview Academy at 9.40pm on Tuesday and more than 50 firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze.

Fire crews managed to get the flames under control by 4am on Wednesday and one appliance remained at the school to ensure the area was safe.

Emergency services attended Braeview Academy overnight.
No-one was injured but the school has been closed and Dundee City Council is working on plans to house pupils elsewhere later in the week.

Children and families convener Stewart Hunter said the fire will have an impact on the whole community and thanked the emergency services for their work.

The councillor added: "We are awaiting a full assessment of the damage to Braeview Academy. However, this was a major fire and clearly that damage will be extensive.

"Pupils are at home today as a result, and our first priority now is to minimise the impact of this sad incident on their education.

"We have contingency plans in place for situations such as this. Meetings are taking place this morning to put those plans into action, with a view to the young people being back in a school building very shortly."

Some Braeview pupils are taking part in the opening of the V&A Dundee museum this week and the school tweeted that teachers will still be in touch to arrange rehearsals.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service are investigating the blaze alongside Police Scotland and officers have appealed for information.

Inspector Chris Boath said :"The building was extensively damaged and enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

"A joint investigation with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will take place in due course.

"Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of the fire.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the fire or anyone witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.

"Anyone with any information should contact us on 101."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.