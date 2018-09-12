  • STV
  • MySTV

How V&A could mirror Guggenheim museum's success

David Shanks

Bilbao in Spain struggled in the 90s until the grand museum was built, changing fortunes.

The Guggenheim museum in Bilbao is a startling sight, a folded ribbon of titanium and glass rising from the banks of the River Nervion.

Over the past 20 years 'The Guggenheim Effect' has become shorthand for regeneration and urban renewal.

In Scotland, Dundee hopes to write its own regeneration story with the construction of the £80m V&A museum.

When the Guggenheim museum was first proposed, Bilbao in Spain was in the middle of an economic crisis.

Heavy industry dominated the city's skyline, yet the factories and ironworks that long maintained Bilbao's place as an economic powerhouse were closing down, causing widespread unemployment.

Dundee hopes to write its own regeneration story with the £80m V&A museum.
Dundee hopes to write its own regeneration story with the £80m V&A museum. Hufton+Crow

Flowing through the city centre, the River Nervion was badly polluted and prone to severe flooding.

"There was a point of no return where Bilbao dies, or Bilbao lives.

"The politicians decided that Bilbao must live," explains Luis Alfonso Gamez, a journalist for local paper El Correo.

"Some people thought it was a waste of money and a waste of time, others believed in it.

"But we knew that the city needed something more. But when the Guggenheim opened, it all changed for people."

The museum was built more than 20 years ago.
The museum was built more than 20 years ago. STV

Within three years of opening, four million people had visited the museum, generating hundreds of millions for the ailing Basque economy.

Begoña Martínez Goyenaga, the Guggenheim's marketing director said: "It gave big regeneration and transformation to a city not only in an artistic or cultural way, but in an urbanism and the architecture in the rest of the city.

"That's very good for all of our self esteem as well."

The Guggenheim now welcomes around a million visitors each year, three times the population of the city itself.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1430878-first-look-inside-new-v-a-dundee-ahead-of-public-opening/ | default

The V&A is expecting 500,000 in its first year alone, which is hoped will kickstart tourism on the Tay.

But Bilbao's recovery cannot be attributed to the museum alone.

The Guggenheim was part of a wider project which saw the construction of a new subway designed by Norman Foster, allowing locals from the wider municipality easy access to the city.

The River Nervion was cleaned, with flood prevention measures added. Derelict factories were torn down with the land reopened for public use.

Millions of people flock to Bilbao to visit the museum.
Millions of people flock to Bilbao to visit the museum. STV

Bilbao's councillor for urban planning Asier Abaunza believes this is the true key to Bilbao's success.

He said: "Bilbao didn't change because we had a view of the future in the 1990's - we changed because we had to.

"There was no other option. Bilbao has always been a commercial and industrial city, very connected with the transportation of steel and other goods and the factories and the port were in the middle of the city.

"They occupied the central part of the city and both river banks. In fact the city was given back to the river, the waterfront was given back."

In Dundee too, the V&A is part of the £1bn Waterfront development, a transformation spanning 240 hectares of land which councillors claim could create up to 7000 jobs.

Both cities share a past rocked by industrial decline.

Whether or not Dundee can share Bilbao's future as a global cultural capital lies in the months and years to come.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.