French bulldog puppy stolen from outside family home

Harry, the nine-month-old puppy, was taken from his Aberdeen home on Tuesday.

Harry: Stolen outside house. Police Scotland

A French bulldog has been stolen from outside a house in Aberdeen.

The nine-month-old puppy, called Harry, was taken between 9am and 12pm on Tuesday from outside a property in Marchburn Place.

Officers said they are trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding the theft.

A spokesman said: "It's been reported that between 9am and 12pm on Tuesday, September 11, there was a theft of a nine month old French bulldog in the Northfield area.

"Officers are trying to establish full circumstances but if anyone has any information please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 1553 of 11/09."

French bulldog: Officers investigating. Police Scotland

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.