French bulldog puppy stolen from outside family home
Harry, the nine-month-old puppy, was taken from his Aberdeen home on Tuesday.
A French bulldog has been stolen from outside a house in Aberdeen.
The nine-month-old puppy, called Harry, was taken between 9am and 12pm on Tuesday from outside a property in Marchburn Place.
Officers said they are trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding the theft.
A spokesman said: "It's been reported that between 9am and 12pm on Tuesday, September 11, there was a theft of a nine month old French bulldog in the Northfield area.
"Officers are trying to establish full circumstances but if anyone has any information please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 1553 of 11/09."
