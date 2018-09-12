Police dogs join search for man last seen four days ago

Wayne Macmillan, 45, was reported missing from his Aberdeen home last week.

Missing: Wayne Macmillan. Police Scotland

A police dog unit has been deployed during the search for a missing man from Aberdeen.

Wayne Macmillan was reported missing by friends after concerns were raised that he had not been in touch with anyone.

The 45-year-old was last seen four days ago arriving by Stagecoach bus no.10 service outside Brodie Countryfare, Moray, at around 1pm on Saturday.

Police believe he travelled between Inverness and Aberdeen the previous week.

A significant search operation has now been launched in the Brodie area led by specialist officers assisted by police dogs.

Wayne is described as being around 6ft and has a tattoo of a face on the rear of his head.

He has a stud piercing under his bottom lip and both his ear lobes are stretched.

When last seen he was wearing a black T-shirt and black trousers or dark blue jeans.

'Wayne has some distinctive features which we would hope that members of the public who have seen him would remember.' Detective Inspector Allen Shaw

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: "Wayne has some distinctive features which we would hope that members of the public who have seen him would remember.

"I would urge anyone who has seen a man matching his description or if you know where he might be to please get in touch as soon as possible by contacting Police on 101 quoting missing person ref. no. MP180902922.

"We would also appeal to Wayne directly to get in touch if he sees this appeal - we want to ensure you are safe and well.

"I would also ask anyone who lives in the vicinity of Brodie Countryfare to check any outbuildings, garages or sheds you have in case Wayne has taken shelter.

"It has been a number of days since we last had a sighting of Wayne so please still get in touch even if you think your information might be too old."

