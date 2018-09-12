Firefighters tackle major fire at indoor market

Nine fire engines are currently tackling the blaze at the Hilltown Indoor Market.

Blaze: Nine fire engines are in attendance. Steve Beattie

Fire crews have been called to a major blaze at an indoor market in Dundee.

Nine fire engines are currently tackling the fire at the Hilltown Indoor Market on Main Street.

This is the third major fire in Dundee in three days.

The fire is in the roof of the building and is currently spreading to the gym, Fit4less, next door.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters are currently fighting to control the flames from spreading any further.

She said: "We were called at about 6.15pm to a fire at the Hilltown Indoor Market building.

"We currently have nine appliances in attendance.

"The fire is currently in the roof and is spreading to Fit4less next door."

Fire: In Dundee. Christina Minejko

Thistle Street, Main Street, Dens Road and Isla Street have currently been closed off to the public.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "There are presently road closures at Thistle Street, Main Street, Dens Road and Isla Street.

"The public are advised to avoid the area until further notice."

