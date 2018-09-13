Spate of large fires in Dundee investigated by police

A fire at Hilltown Indoor Market in Dundee was the city's third this week and second in 24 hours.

An investigation has been launched after the third fire in Dundee is as many days.

A blaze at Hilltown Indoor Market on Wednesday was the second large-scale fire in the city in less than a day, with Braeview Academy currently shut after a blaze on Tuesday evening.

A joint investigation by Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue into both the indoor market blaze and the school fire is now under way.

More than 60 firefighters fought to control the flames at Hilltown on Dundee Main Street from around 6.15pm.

Hundreds of onlookers were at the scene and witnesses reported seeing walls collapsing.

Police Scotland confirmed it was heavily damaged.

The Indoor Market has been destroyed by the blaze with nearby Fit4Less gym building also badly affected.

Road closures are still in place at Caldrum Street and Thistle Street as investigations continue.

Braeview Academy has been closed to pupils on Wednesday and Thursday and will remain closed on Friday.

A meeting for parents and carers following the fire will be held early next week and pupils have been encouraged to use online learning material in the meantime.

Fire crews were also called to a fire in Dundee on Monday when an outbuilding was reported to be alight near a farm near Baldovan Woods and Strathmartine Hospital.

Police Scotland have appealed for information as they try to establish a cause of the Indoor Market fire.

Inspector Cath Lannen said : "Enquiries are at an early stage and we will work jointly with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.

"The building has been extensively damaged.

"There are road closures still in place at Caldrum Street and Thistle Street and I would like to thank motorists for their patience whilst this is ongoing.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the fire to come forward to Police Scotland and contact us on 101."

