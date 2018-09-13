Coffee-loving couple marry in Starbucks where they met

  • STV
Joanne met Jonathan in the coffee shop in Aberdeen where she worked as a barista.

I brew: The couple wed in the branch where they first met.
I brew: The couple wed in the branch where they first met.

A coffee-loving couple have had a grande wedding where they first met - in Starbucks.

Joanne Macdonald, 26, was working as a barista in the Union Street branch of the popular coffee chain in Aberdeen when she met future husband Jonathan Craig, 37.

Romance soon brewed and within six months, Jonathan had popped the question.

Accepting his proposal, Joanne was soon stumped as to where to hold the ceremony - until she remembered where they first laid eyes on each other.

Midwife Joanne said: "We joked about it for ages.

"We did go and see quite a lot of other places.

"I thought we might contact Starbucks and see if they would do it."

The district manager of the store told Joanne she had also met her partner in the coffee shop and was up for the idea of coffee-themed nuptials.

On the day of the wedding, the store closed for an hour on September 8 with drapes hung around the windows to stop would-be customers from looking in.

Joanne had even spent the day before the wedding painstakingly stringing coffee cups together for an unusual decoration.

She said: "I bought more than 100 cups and pierced through the bottom so they were hanging like fairy lights."

Guests watched as Joanne walked down an aisle created in the middle of the coffee shop to say 'I do'.

The couple, who have been together for two-and-a-half years, opted for a humanist ceremony.

Afterwards guests were treated to a hot drink of their choice and snacks provided by Starbucks including brownies.

Joanne said: "Every person I told thought it was a joke.

"They waited for me to tell them the real place."

The couple had to pay Starbucks for loss of earnings but paid around £400 to hire the venue.

Former colleagues who worked with Joanne were among the 98 guests.

The couple then jetted off to Los Angeles for their honeymoon.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.