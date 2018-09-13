Almost £30,000 spent on 'seagull proofing' Fife bins

Flaps will be added to bins to stop seagulls from feeding on the waste.

Bins: Will be fitted with flaps. Local Democracy Reporter

Almost £30,000 is being spent on "seagull proofing" bins in St Andrews.

The aim is to prevent seagulls from feeding on food waste, and to prevent rubbish blowing out of bins in high-wind areas.

The overall project, which will eventually have a total of £50,000 funding, will see one Big Belly Bin and 110 Glasdon Jubilee Bins put around the town centre.

Each bin will be marked with the town crest and be fitted with flaps to prevent vermin from feeding on food waste.

On Wednesday, North East Fife councillors also agreed to contribute £8500 to the project run by St Andrews Community Council.

The hope is that locals will see a cleaner town with reduced seagull activity, as one food source will be cut off to them.

Community manager, Janice Laird, said: "There have been serious concerns about litter in St Andrews and this project is helping to address that issue."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.