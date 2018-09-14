The two cubs were born in July at the Highland Wildlife Park to mum Arina.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5834802371001-rare-amur-leopard-cubs-emerge-from-den-at-highland-park.jpg" />

Rare Amur leopard cubs have been captured on camera for the first time at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's Highland Wildlife Park.

It was announced in July that the park's Amur leopard Arina had given birth, however, with human presence kept to a minimum, it was unknown how many cubs she had.

The two cubs emerged from their den deep within the undergrowth, captured on motion sensitive cameras.

It is hoped that the cubs could help increase the chance for the first ever reintroduction of the Amur leopard to the wild, with one of the cubs potentially released into the wild in Russia in the future.

Douglas Richardson, head of living collections at the park, at Kincraig, near Kingussie, said, "We are delighted that Arina has two cubs, with both appearing to be strong and healthy.

"Our Amur leopard habitat is the only one within the zoo community which has been designed to breed these extremely rare cats with the aim of producing cubs that are eligible for reintroduction to the wild.

Big cat: Freddo, the cubs father. Jan Morse / RZSS

"While this would be incredibly complex, it would also be a world first and a huge step forward in the conservation of this critically endangered cat."

Funded by an anonymous donation, the park's Amur leopard habitat is not on view to the public, which helps ensure the cubs retain their wild instincts and behaviour.

Freddo, the cubs father, came from Tallin Zoo in Estonia, while Arina was born at Twycross Zoo in the Midlands. Both of the leopards arrived at the park in 2016.

While progress has been made in recent years, habitat loss, poaching and conflict with humans remain threats to the Amur leopard, with only around 100 remaining in the wild.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland is working with partners, including the Zoological Society of London and conservation authorities in Russia.

It is hoped that cubs born at Highland Wildlife Park can be released into a region northeast of Vladivostok in the Russian Far East, part of the Amur leopard's historic wild range.

"One of the key factors in deciding the next steps will be determining the sex of the cubs, which we expect to find out during initial health checks over the next few weeks," said Mr Richardson.

"If the cubs are the same sex, ideally female, then there is a good possibility both may be candidates for reintroduction, while if we have a brother and sister then only one would be eligible to avoid them breeding together.

"Although there are no guarantees of success and we are reliant on international partners, reintroducing at least one of our cubs to the wild may be possible in the next two to three years.

"This would need to be a phased approach, with young leopards spending some time acclimatising and sharpening their survival skills in a contained, naturalistic environment within the proposed location of Lazovsky Zapovednik, before being released and monitored."

The cubs, now three months old, will be named when their sex is known.

