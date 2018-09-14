Suspect 'tried to kill man with chainsaw' at golf club

Joe Brown allegedly assaulted Arthur Innes at Caird Park Golf Club in Dundee.

Caird Park: Golf course was closed off. STV

A suspect has been accused of trying to kill a man with a chainsaw.

Prosecutors claim the 45-year-old repeatedly struck Mr Innes on the head and body with a chainsaw while its engine was running.

Brown faces a further charge of attacking Andrew Hay at the golf club on the same day in May with a stun gun.

He faces further allegations including acting in a threatening and abusive manner.

Brown made no plea during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Matthews continued the case until later this month.

