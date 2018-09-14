Former Nazi's fortune devoted to causes in local village

The late Heinrich Steinmeyer was captured in 1944 and taken to Perthshire.

A former Nazi's fortune is being devoted to good causes in a Perthshire village which he grew to love after being captured as a prisoner of war.

The late Heinrich Steinmeyer bequeathed his estate of almost £400,000 because of the kindness and humanity shown to him by local people at what he said was the lowest point in his life.

He later renounced the Nazis and said he had fought for Hitler as a soldier, not a criminal.

Aged just nineteen, Henrich was already a member of Hitler's fanatical SS when he was captured in 1944 in France and joined other Nazi hardliners at the Cultybraggan Prison Camp in Perthshire.

When he went to fight for Hitler, he could hardly have imagined that his war would end in Scotland, and even less so that 70 years later his legacy would help people he once regarded as the enemy.

Whilst a prisoner of war, he was smuggled out of the camp by local girls who took him to the cinema.

He never forgot this kindness and after he died left his estate of nearly £400,000 to the people of Comrie.

Heinrich intimated that he wanted the elderly to benefit, and now his money is being shared amongst various projects including the community bus and the Silver Circle old folks group.

'I'm surprised that anybody should leave £400,000 to a village a long way from his homeland.' Jim Thomson, World War Two veteran

His generosity means that people who might be otherwise stuck in their homes have a place to socialise.

Will Young from the Silver Circle said: "I think it's absolutely fantastic that the chap felt he was actually part of the village and was accepted by the village even though he'd been a prisoner of war all these years ago.

"He actually grew to love this village and came back on holiday every year."

Local man Jim Thomson is also a World War Two veteran.

The 95-year-old calls Henrich a perfect example of reconciliation.

He said: "I'm surprised that anybody should leave £400,000 to a village a long way away from his homeland but maybe we were the family he never had."

'I think he just wanted to show his appreciation of the friendship that he had here in Scotland.' Ken Heiser from the Steinmeyer Legacy Committee

Some of Heinrich's money is also going towards the creation of a Men's Shed in one of the camp huts.

Any fears there may have been that the money now benefiting the village came from a one-time Nazi have been unfounded.

His presence in Comrie is now underlined even more by what has become known as the Steinmeyer Legacy.

Ken Heiser from the Steinmeyer Legacy Committee became one of Heinrich's friends and scattered his ashes on a hill overlooking the camp.

He said: "I think he just wanted to show his appreciation of the friendship that he had here in Scotland."

