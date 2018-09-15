New £80m V&A museum in Dundee officially opens to public

Thousands of visitors expected to visit the much-heralded new building over the weekend.

The new V&A museum in Dundee opens its doors to the public on Saturday.

Huge numbers of visitors are expected to visit the £80.1m building, designed by Kengo Kuma, over the weekend.

Scots rockers Primal Scream headlined a festival on Friday night in the city's Slessor Gardens to celebrate the opening.

The new museum is the centrepiece of the ongoing £1bn regeneration of Dundee's waterfront.

The Scottish Design Galleries feature 300 exhibits drawn from the V&A's rich collections of Scottish design, as well as from museums and private collections across the world.

One of the highlights is the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Oak Room - the conserved and painstakingly reconstructed interior of Miss Cranston's Ingram Street tearoom which has been unseen for 50 years.

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: "The opening of V&A Dundee is a historic occasion for Dundee, for the V&A, and for the very many people who played a vital part and supported its realisation. This is a very proud moment for all involved.

"V&A Dundee's aspiration is to enrich lives, helping people to enjoy, be inspired by and find new opportunities through understanding the designed world.

"After years of planning, we are thrilled at being able to celebrate the realisation of the first V&A museum in the world outside London.

"The museum's light-filled wooden interior and impressive spaces inside have been designed to provide a warm welcome to visitors, described by architect Kengo Kuma as a 'living room for the city'.

"We are all very excited indeed that we can now welcome everybody into this remarkable new museum."

