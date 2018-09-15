V&A opening day: New Dundee museum opens doors to public

The V&A museum opened its doors to the public for the first time on Saturday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5835265909001-coxdundee.jpg" />

The V&A museum in Dundee has opened its doors to the public for the first time.

Excited Dundee secondary school pupils, supported by young person's mentoring charity Breakthrough, were the first to cross the threshold of the new multi-million pound museum at its official opening.

Breakthrough was approached by V&A Dundee with an invitation to local young people currently engaging with the charity at Morgan Academy and St Paul's RC Academy.

Designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma on the banks of the River Tay, the first V&A museum anywhere in the world outside London is the centrepiece of an ongoing £1bn regeneration of Dundee's waterfront.

Costing around £80m the V&A is expected to attract half a million visitors every year.

V&A: School children attend opening. STV

Scott Regan, 17, of the city's St Paul's Academy, said: "It's a real privilege being one of the first people in.

"There's so many people from other schools who could've got the chance to be the first one to step in the V&A. It's really impressive. I can't believe it's in Dundee."

He was joined by fellow 17-year-old Shannon Balfour, from Morgan Academy, who said it was an "amazing experience".

She said: "Being part of the opening ceremony makes me really proud and so happy that I was invited to do it."

Shannon spoke to Mr Kuma, whose design was chosen from more than 100 entries, and said he is a "really great man".

V&A: A line of people keen to see the museum. STV

She added: "The architecture is amazing and the building inside is just fantastic,".

Dundee charity Breakthrough is now working in six Dundee secondary schools having supported over 80 care experienced and vulnerable young people in Dundee in its first year.

Jenny Paterson, CEO of Breakthrough said: "Being involved in V&A Dundee's opening weekend was an incredible opportunity for our young people. Many of the young people who engage with our charity are much less likely to have the same opportunities as their peers and being invited to participate in the biggest cultural event that Scotland has seen for many years in their home city of Dundee will live in their memories forever."

Actor Brian Cox has said the new V&A Dundee will "put the city on the map for the first time" as the £80.1m museum officially opened to the public.

Speaking to STV News the Dundee native said: "I just think it is incredible for the city.

"And I hope the protest going on outside will understand that this is a paradigm that's really shifting now and hopefully it will reduce the level of poverty in this city which has been long ignored and very difficult to deal with but this now represents something of hope for the future and it is quite overwhelming."

V&A: Kengo Kuma meets Dundee teenagers. STV

Mr Cox said: "I think we all agree, those of us who are close to the city and who are close to what is going on here, it's a very emotional experience.

"Especially for me, I've known the city for many years, I was born here, went to school here and had my first theatre roles here, so to return and see what's happening now - it's transformed the city.

"It will attract industry and it will attract tourists, it's the beginning of hopefully a paradigm shift in Dundee and it will put Dundee on the map for the first time.

"It's an amazing experience. Where it's situated on the Tay and what Kengo Kuma has done in terms of design - I believe he has said it is his best work."

The Scottish Design Galleries feature 300 exhibits drawn from the V&A's collections of Scottish design, as well as from museums and private collections across the world.

V&A Dundee director Philip Long said there is a "real sense of optimism" at the opening.

He said: "It's wonderful to see people coming into the museum and really bringing it alive."

Festival: Day 2 of 3d festival at Slessor Gardens. STV

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.