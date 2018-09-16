Man injured after being attacked by gang in public park

The incident took place in Gordon Park, Ellon at around 2am on Saturday.

Attack: Man assaulted by gang in park.

A man has been left injured after he was attacked by a gang in a public park.

The victim was rushed to hospital following the attack in Gordon Park, Ellon at around 2am on Saturday.

The extent of his injuries have not yet been revealed.

Police officers are investigating the incident and have appealed for witnesses.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police in Ellon are currently investigating an incident involving a group of males that occurred in Gordon Park during the early hours on Saturday morning.

"We are currently following a positive line of enquiry.

"If anyone has any information please cal 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.