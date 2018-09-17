  • STV
Scotland's Tree of the Year 2018 shortlist announced

Bryan Quinn

Six trees from across the country are in the running to be named Scotland's Tree of the Year.

Tree of the Year: Some of the trees nominated for this year's award.
Tree of the Year: Some of the trees nominated for this year's award.

The only tree on an island, an elm that travelled the world and a willow from Napoleon Bonaparte's grave are among the contenders to be named Scotland's Tree of the Year.

Six trees in all - the Camperdown elm in Dundee, the "filo pastry" tree in Stranraer, the Flodden tree near Coldstream, Malloch's oak at Strathallan, Napoleon's tree in Ecclefechan and Netty's tree on Eriskay - are in the running to scoop the 2018 title in the competition organised by the Woodland Trust.

The tree that wins the public vote will win a £1000 care package from the People's Postcode Lottery. The finalists were chosen by a panel of judges after nominations were submitted by members of the public earlier this year.

The Camperdown Elm in Dundee.
The Camperdown Elm in Dundee.

The first contender, the Camperdown elm, is a unique mutant form of contorted weeping elm that was discovered in woods near Dundee in 1835.

It is thought to have been replanted and is now within the city's Camperdown Park. Now over 180 years old, the tree is thought to be the source of Camperdown elms found around the world.

Netty's Tree was once the only tree on Eriskay.
Netty's Tree was once the only tree on Eriskay.

Netty's tree is a spruce that was planted more than 100 years ago on Eriskay. 

Until recently, it was the only tree on the windswept island which lies between between South Uist and Barra.

The Ecclefechan tree was grown from a willow cutting.
The Ecclefechan tree was grown from a willow cutting.

The Ecclefechan tree was grown from a cutting taken from a weeping willow tree near Napoleon Bonaparte's original grave on the Atlantic island of St Helena, before his body was repatriated to France.

The filo pastry tree has a distinctive bark.
The filo pastry tree has a distinctive bark.

The "filo pastry" tree, so-called because of the way its bark looks, is the largest of the species polylepis australis in the UK. 

The species can grown up to 30,000 metres, a higher altitude than any other flowering plant on earth.

Malloch's oak is totally hollow.
Malloch's oak is totally hollow.

Malloch's oak, in the grounds of Strathallan Castle, is several hundred years old and is totally hollow.

Flodden's tree can be found at the Hirsel Estate
Flodden's tree can be found at the Hirsel Estate

The Flodden tree is a sycamore at the Hirsel Estate in the Borders, which is thought to have been planted in tribute to the Scottish dead at the battle of Flodden.

Sanjay Singh, senior programmes manager with People's Postcode Lottery, said: "From botanical oddities to trees with historic connections or simply at the heart of their communities - these are great examples of trees which are cherished.

"I hope the competition will encourage more people to seek them out, enjoy them and vote for them."

Previous winners include Glasgow's Suffragette Oak, The Ding Dong Tree in Prestonpans and The Big Tree on Orkney.

Online voting at www.woodlandtrust.org.uk runs until October 7.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.