Painter dies after falling from ladder in hotel room

The incident happened at the Hilton at the new £333m Event Complex in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen: He was preparing to paint before falling. STV

A painter has died two weeks after falling while working in a new hotel room.

The incident happened at the Hilton at the new £333m Event Complex in Aberdeen.

STV News understands a man was preparing to paint before falling from a ladder on Tuesday, September 4.

The 51-year-old later died in hospital.

Detective inspector Allen Shaw said: "Our enquiries are continuing, with officers working alongside the Health and Safety Executive.

"Our thoughts are with the family of this man at this very sad time."

A HSE spokeswoman added: "HSE is aware of the incident and is making enquiries."

Robertson's, the firm responsible for undertaking the work, has been approached for comment.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.