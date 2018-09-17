Body of man discovered in garden following night out

John Thomson was found dead outside a house on the outskirts of Sauchen in Aberdeenshire.

Death: Road cordoned off by police. STV

The body of a man has been discovered in a garden in Aberdeenshire.

Police were alerted following the discovery of the 65-year-old at 2.35pm on Sunday.

Mr Thomson had been at an event in Thainstone, Inverurie, before he died.

Inspector David Howieson said: "Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would like to thank the community for their patience while the local road closure is in place.

"We know that Mr Thomson was at an event at Thainstone on Saturday evening and we are asking anyone who was in his company at this time to speak to us.

"Additionally, anyone who may have seen any activity around Mr Thomson's home address on Saturday night or Sunday is asked to come forward.

"Mr Thomson's next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

