House prices rising faster in Dundee due to V&A 'draw'

Average cost of property up 5.7% - faster than any other city in Scotland.

Property prices are rising faster in Dundee than any other Scottish city, according to new research.

The Property Monitor Report by Aberdein Considine shows that the average house in the city was sold for £140,849 between April and June this year - an increase of 5.7% on the same period last year.

The report highlights the new V&A Museum as making Dundee a 'national draw'.

Alan Cumming, from Aberdein Considine, said: ''Dundee is one of the most affordable cities in the UK for first-time buyers.

''I am incredibly optimistic about what the future holds for the city's property market.''

Across Scotland, more than three quarters of those surveyed in the report said they had no intention of buying a new home, with only 6 % considering moving in the next year.

The report suggests both the 'Beast from the East' and fears over Brexit are making people think twice about moving with 3000 fewer homes sold in the first six months of this year than in 2017.

Meanwhile, prices rose in all of Scotland's main cities expect Aberdeen where there was a drop of 1.2%.

It contributed to £85m being wiped off the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire market in the first six months of this year.

The Shetland Islands saw the largest increase with a 20% rise with the average property now worth £190,242.

Edinburgh remained the most expensive place to buy, but saw more than 500 fewer property sales compared with 2017.

The report blamed a lack of housing coming onto the market which helped to increase property prices in the capital.