Deal agreed in bid to end 'scallop wars' in English Channel
Larger vessels won't be allowed back into the Eastern Channel until November 1.
A deal has been agreed in the so-called scallop wars between British and French vessels in the English Channel.
It will mean larger vessels stopping fishing tonight and not being allowed back into the Eastern Channel until November 1.
It follows talks between industry leaders over the weekend.
The deal is expected to be signed by both governments later tonight.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.