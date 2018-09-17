Deal agreed in bid to end 'scallop wars' in English Channel

Larger vessels won't be allowed back into the Eastern Channel until November 1.

Conflict: Around 40 boats were involved in one incident. ITV

A deal has been agreed in the so-called scallop wars between British and French vessels in the English Channel.

It will mean larger vessels stopping fishing tonight and not being allowed back into the Eastern Channel until November 1.

It follows talks between industry leaders over the weekend.

The deal is expected to be signed by both governments later tonight.

