CCTV appeal after racist attack on man in city centre
A 22-year-old man suffered facial injuries during the unprovoked assault in Aberdeen.
CCTV images have been released of three men police want to speak with after a racist attack.
A 22-year-old man suffered a facial injury during the unprovoked assault in Aberdeen.
Three men were caught on camera leaving the scene of the attack in College Street around 12.45am on Sunday, April 29.
Police have now urged anyone who recognises the three men to contact them.
Investigating officer Constable Mark Mackenzie said: "This is a serious incident resulting in a male sustaining a facial injury.
"Violent behaviour will not be tolerated and I would urge anyone who recognises the males pictured, or has any knowledge of this incident to come forward and contact the police.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 4761 of 29/04/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous."
