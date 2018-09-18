CCTV appeal after racist attack on man in city centre

A 22-year-old man suffered facial injuries during the unprovoked assault in Aberdeen.

Caught on camera: Police want to speak with these men. Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released of three men police want to speak with after a racist attack.

A 22-year-old man suffered a facial injury during the unprovoked assault in Aberdeen.

Three men were caught on camera leaving the scene of the attack in College Street around 12.45am on Sunday, April 29.

Police have now urged anyone who recognises the three men to contact them.

Investigating officer Constable Mark Mackenzie said: "This is a serious incident resulting in a male sustaining a facial injury.

"Violent behaviour will not be tolerated and I would urge anyone who recognises the males pictured, or has any knowledge of this incident to come forward and contact the police.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 4761 of 29/04/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.