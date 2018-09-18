Deal signed to end 'scallop wars' in English Channel

UK and French vessels clashed violently off the coast of Normandy in August.

ITV

A deal has been signed to bring the so-called 'scallop wars' to an end.

Fishing vessels from the UK - including some registered in Scotland - and France clashed off the coast of Normandy in August.

French fishermen were angry that British boats could dredge for scallops when under domestic law French boats were prohibited between May and October.

The deal will mean boats bigger than 15m will not be allowed to fish for scallops in the Bay of Seine until November 1.

Boats smaller than 15m will still be allowed to fish in the region.

As part of the deal, British boats will have extra days to catch scallops in other regions, extending the fishing season until December.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5827954514001-scots-and-french-vessels-clash-in-english-channel.jpg" />

A series of talks between industry leaders broke down without agreement over the past few weeks.

But over the weekend a deal was reached and signed on Monday night by both the UK and French governments.

Mike Park, from the Scottish White Fish Producers Association, said: "We only have 19 days left until the end of the year for our vessels, which just wasn't enough for them to go and make money.

"This is a win for the UK industry, and it's a win for the French industry, because they get their stocks to themselves for the next five or six weeks."

He added that the "debacle" hadn't helped the relationship between the British and French fishing industries.

"I hope we don't return to a position where you get anarchy on the high seas," he said.

"But it's a clear indication that we need to sit down early in 2019 to make sure we can strike a deal without any stone throwing."

