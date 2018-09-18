State-of-the-art CT scanner unveiled at Dundee hospital

The machine has the ability to perform several thousand scans each year.

CT scanner: In Ninewells Hospital. STV

A state-of-the-art CT scanner has been unveiled at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The machine is hoped to improve the chances of detecting life-threatening diseases earlier in thousands of patients.

It has the ability to perform several thousand scans per year and will also be used to carry out ground-breaking research in the University of Dundee's Clinical Research Imaging Facility.

The facility is one of only a handful of centres in the world to benefit from the advanced scanning technology.

The new scanner will assist NHS Tayside staff in detecting strokes, cardiac problems, cancers and injuries to internal organs.

Professor Graeme Houston, co-director of the facility, said: "Computerised tomography (CT) scanners use X-rays to create detailed images of the inside of the body.

"This new addition to our unit will mean thousands more scans will be taken every year this will not only help patients locally but also provide crucial data for our clinical research into life-threatening diseases.

"Our current MRI scanner uses a 3 Telsa magnetic field that is twice as strong as most clinical scanners.

"This combined with our new CT scanner, means we will be able to help detect abnormalities within patients earlier and also mean we can provide safe clinical trials completed to the highest standards."

