New medical training centre opens at Ninewells Hospital

Craig Millar

First single-site facility in Scotland to offer both surgical and clinical training.

Damning report: Ninewells Hospital.
A new medical education training centre in Dundee has opened.

The Dundee Institute for Healthcare Simulation (DIHS) is based at the city's Ninewells Hospital.

It brings together Dundee University's Clinical Skills and Surgical Skills Centres to form the first single site facility in Scotland offering both surgical and clinical training.

The launch showcased the teaching and training provided at DIHS, along with opportunities for research and development.

The Institute will show how augmented and virtual reality is used in clinical training as well as how the latest developments in surgical skills are transforming patients' lives.

DIHS are also developing the first training programme for robotic-assisted surgery in Scotland.

Surgical robots, virtual reality headsets and interactive anatomy stations are among the hi-tech innovations that feature.

'This development supports Scotland's position as one of the world's top providers of medical education'
Dr Neil Harrison

DIHS co-director Dr Neil Harrison said: "This development supports Scotland's position as one of the world's top providers of medical education, and we look forward to welcoming not just our own students but healthcare professionals from all corners of the globe.

"The Surgical Skills Centre was the home of keyhole surgery, while the Clinical Skills Centre offers broad simulation-based medical education.

"By combining both centres, the university and NHS Tayside are once again leading by ensuring healthcare professionals are equipped with the necessary skills."

Dr Catherine Calderwood, chief medical officer for Scotland, welcomed the launch of DIHS.

He said: "This exciting development provides a safe environment for healthcare professionals to learn and rehearse both technical and non-technical healthcare skills, which will ultimately lead to better outcomes for patients.

"With Scotland already being a destination of choice for many healthcare trainees from around the world, DIHS has the potential to make a significant impact locally, nationally and internationally."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.