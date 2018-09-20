Holiday fraudster caught by Facebook pictures of Dubai

Bank worker Adam Fraser tried to claim back cost of holiday he said was cancelled.

Fraser: Claimed travel documents never turned up. Jamie Beatson

A bank worker who reclaimed the cost of his 'cancelled' holiday was rumbled after pictures were posted on Facebook.

Adam Fraser, 23, also made a string of other bogus claims against Bank of Scotland, where he was working at the time, for "disputed transactions".

Bosses became suspicious after Fraser, from Dundee, claimed someone had been using his account to withdraw cash and buy items.

In one claim, he told the bank his holiday to Dubai had been cancelled because his travel documents hadn't arrived in time.

But investigators needed only turn to Fraser's publicly accessible Facebook page to find out he was lying.

They spotted - now deleted - images of him enjoying his trip to the Emirate.

Fiscal depute Laura Bruce told Dundee Sheriff Court that Fraser had exploited a loophole he had discovered while working in the Bank of Scotland call centre in Dundee's West Marketgait.

In total he obtained £5746.42 by fraud after telling the bank his card had been used without his consent and that he had been the repeated victim of fraud.

Miss Bruce said: "Staff at the bank became suspicious and investigations were made into the various transactions.

'One of the investigators then saw a photograph on the accused's Facebook page of him on holiday in Dubai' Laura Bruce

"In one of the transactions he told the bank he couldn't go on holiday to Dubai but one of the investigators then saw a photograph on the accused's Facebook page of him on holiday in Dubai."

She said police were then informed and Fraser was interviewed by officers.

He admitted forming the fraudulent scheme to obtain money.

Defence solicitor Mike Short said: "He understands the position he is in regarding his behaviour. Right from the outset it has always been clear that he would have to repay the money.

"I've told him right from the outset he would have to repay every single penny."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael imposed a community payback order with 18 months' supervision, 180 hours of unpaid work and a compensation order for the full amount.

He said: "It was a prolonged offence and that takes you into the custodial zone and I have to think if there are alternatives to follow.

"You have no previous convictions and you have a job and it appears you are normally a productive member of society."

