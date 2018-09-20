Taxi drivers held up with remote control disguised as knife

Scott Taylor wrapped the electronic device in tin foil to threaten the drivers in Dundee.

Dundee: Taylor was sentenced to 20 months in jail.

A robber held up two taxi drivers while armed with a fake knife made from a remote control wrapped in tin foil.

Scott Taylor, who admitted arming himself with the phoney weapon and demanding cash from two drivers, has been sentenced to 20 months behind bars for the offences committed earlier this year.

During the first robbery he apologised to the driver before making off with £30 but was foiled in the second when his female victim told him to "f*** off".

Fiscal depute Saima Rasheed told Dundee Sheriff Court that when he was caught Taylor told police he had shaped tin foil round a remote control to make it look like a knife.

She added: "He said it was never his intention to harm anyone."

In the first incident Taylor was picked up at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and asked to be taken to a city centre pub.

But just after leaving the hospital Taylor had driver David McManus pull over while he went to get money and a key.

Moments later he re-entered the cab and pulled what appears to be a knife from his hold-all and held it to Mr McManus's stomach before demanding cash.

As he made off with the £30 Taylor said: "That'll do. I'm sorry, I've just been sanctioned, I've not eaten for three days."

"That'll do. I'm sorry, I've just been sanctioned, I've not eaten for three days." Scott Taylor after robbing a taxi driver of £30.

Two days later, Taylor targeted Lynne Cowan after calling for a taxi to pick him up at an address in Dundee's Dee Gardens under a fake name.

Taylor got in the taxi and said he wanted to go to Fintry.

He then pulled out his fake weapon and demanded money, but because he was the first fare of her shift Miss Cowan said she didn't have any.

When he again made his demand she told him to "f*** off" and he ran away.

Taylor, 33, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to robbing David McManus on May 31 and attempting to rob Lynne Cowan on June 2 in the Charleston area of Dundee

Defence solicitor Mike Short said Taylor had been in a desperate situation when he carried out the attacks.

He said: "He had addiction problems and was constantly being threatened.

"He was in debt - though the debt was not his.

"He is embarrassed by his behaviour and has managed to rid himself of his drug addiction in custody."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Taylor for 20 months.

He said: "These were two very serious offences.

"You targeted two taxi drivers at relatively late hours.

"The didn't know you were holding a remote control adapted to look like a knife.

"They simply knew it was a weapon and they were being threatened with it."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.