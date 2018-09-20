Dad admits trying to kill golfer with chainsaw in car park

Joe Brown tried to kill Arthur Innes at Caird Park Golf club on Mains Road in Dundee.

Caird Park: Golfers were attacked. STV

A dad has admitted trying to murder a golfer with a chainsaw.

Joe Brown tried to kill 61-year-old Arthur Innes at Caird Park Golf club on Mains Road in Dundee.

Brown, who was wearing only a pair of jeans, approached Mr Innes and his friends Ian Martin, 61, and Matthew Waterson, 71, with the chainsaw in his hands.

They were getting their golf clubs out of their cars.

Brown walked up to Mr Martin and said: "Madness is in the eyes, madness is in the eyes."

Mr Martin described the attacker as smiling and said his eyes were bulging out of his head. He was wearing no top and no shoes.

Seconds later, Brown pulled the chainsaw cord and it started immediately.

Mr Innes was wedged between cars in the car park and could not escape.

Brown raised the chainsaw and brought it down towards Mr Innes, who put up his arm to protect himself and was struck on the upper arm.

Prosecutor Owen Mullan said: "The accused against struck Mr Innes with the chainsaw, scraping it down the right side of his head and the top of his right shoulder.

"As the accused did this Mr Innes turned to face him, put his head down and barged into him, forcing him backwards."

Police: Officers cordoned off the area. STV

The attacker then ran off after dropping the chainsaw.

Doctors who treated Mr Innes at Ninewells hospital in Dundee said that he was lucky the wounds were not deeper.

He suffered a significant scar to his arm and another lesser scar to his head.

Almost two hours later at 3.50pm, Brown approached Andrew Hay, who was on his mobile phone, at the Kingsway and said: "I'm asking you for help."

He then punched Mr Hay and pushed him to the ground before running off.

Minutes later, Brown who was wearing no top or shoes walked out into the carriageway.

Driver Callum MacKay managed to stop his car a foot from Brown who started shouting at him and laughing.

Brown was found collapsed outside the back door of grandmother Michelle Hunter, who thought he may be having a breakdown.

He told her: "I'm a bad man. I attacked someone with a chainsaw on the golf course."

A search of the accused's home at Graham Court, Dalclaverhouse, Dundee, revealed a cannabis farm, 36 ecstasy tablets and 34 grams of cocaine.

Brown pleaded guilty to the assaults, attempted murder, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of the other drugs.

Judge Lord Matthews called for a background report on Brown, who is a prisoner in Perth, and will sentence him next month.

