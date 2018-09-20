Leigh Griffiths fined and given three points for speeding

The Celtic striker was found guilty of speeding on the Kingsway in Dundee.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has been fined and given three points for speeding.

The Parkhead star was found guilty of speeding on the Kingsway in Dundee.

Griffiths was fined £200 and given three penalty points after his denials were rejected.

It came just hours before Celtic's Europa League match against Rosenborg on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old, from East Lothian, was spotted travelling in a Mercedes at 62mph in a 50 zone in the city.

Asked by fiscal depute Alan Kempton if he was operating the camera equipment properly, police safety camera officer Scott Aitken replied: "Yes."

Mr Kempton asked: "As far as you were concerned it was calibrated properly?"

Mr Aitken: "Yes."

He added: "It came round the corner and caught up with the vehicle in front of it quite quickly.

"It was quite obvious he was going above the speed limit."

The striker's lawyer Robert Sheridan claimed there was not enough signage on the central reservation of the dual carriageway to inform him that he was in a 50mph limit, saying he had been caught "unfairly".

The brief also attempted to have the case thrown out on the basis of there being no case to answer because the speed gun used to catch Griffiths had been manufactured in the USA and not the UK.

