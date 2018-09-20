RAF Typhoon fighter jets intercept Russian bombers

The Russian Blackjacks long-range bombers were not talking to air traffic control.

Russian Blackjack: Intercepted by RAF fighter jets. © UK Crown copyright 2018

RAF fighter jets were scrambed to intercept Russian bombers near UK airspace.

Typhoon fighter aircraft were dispatched from RAF Lossiemouth to monitor two Russian planes approaching UK airspace.

The Russian Blackjacks long-range bombers were not talking to air traffic control, making them a "hazard" to all other aviation.

The jets were monitored passing through a variety of international airspace before they were intercepted by the RAF over the North Sea.

They were then escorted north, out of the UK's area of interest.

RAF fighter jets have intercepted Russian aircraft over 100 times in the last ten years.

The Moray airbase is home to one of the UK's two quick reaction squadrons, which are permanently on alert and ready to fly in minutes.

More than half of 179 launches from RAF bases at Lossiemouth and Coningsby between 2005 and 2015 were in response to Russian aircraft, according to Ministry of Defence figures.

The number of launches rose dramatically in 2007 after Russian President Vladamir Putin reinstated a policy of carrying out regular long-range patrols in European airspace.

Russian aircraft are not thought to have entered UK airspace during any of the most recent incidents.

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson said: "Russian bombers probing UK airspace is another reminder of the very serious military challenge that Russia poses us today.

"We will not hesitate to continually defend our skies from acts of aggression. Once again the rapid reactions of our RAF have demonstrated how vital our Armed Forces are in protecting Britain."

