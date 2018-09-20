  • STV
Aberdeen council signals intent to scrap P1 tests 

MSPs voted 63 to 61 to scrap standardised assessments for P1 pupils in schools.

SNP: Accused its opponents of "hypocrisy".
SNP: Accused its opponents of "hypocrisy".

Council leaders in Aberdeen have signalled their intention to scrap controversial tests for P1 younsters.

Local authority politicians are seeking to find out "the options that are available to us as an education authority" after Holyrood voted in favour of halting standardised national assessments for four and five-year-olds.

Education secretary John Swinney said afterwards he would "consider" that, but stressed schools should continue to make plans for the assessments.

He was also clear the Scottish Government "still believes assessment is an important part of improvement agenda".

Opposition leaders at Holyrood have already demanded Mr Swinney respect the wishes of parliament, even though the 63 to 61 vote was not binding on the Scottish Government.

Now politicians in Aberdeen have echoed that call with Jenny Laing, Labour co-leader of the authority, saying the SNP should "respect the will of the Scottish Parliament".

It comes after teaching unions and others raised concerns about testing pupils in their first year of primary school, with some teachers claiming the assessments had left youngsters in tears.

Ms Laing and Conservative co-leader Douglas Lumsden have now written to the council's chief executive Angela Scott to find out if the authority can halt the tests using delegated powers.

Mr Lumsden said: "For months now we've heard from teachers, staff and parents about opposition to these tests.

"Following the vote on Wednesday, we are now asking for the options that are available to us as an education authority.

"The SNP's poor record on education and failure to listen to experts - as well as parents - is simply unacceptable."

Ms Laing said: "Trade Unions, parents, teachers and now the Scottish Parliament have made their opposition to these tests clear.

"As a local authority, we have a responsibility to serve the best interests of our children. Once the options available to us are clear, we will consider our next steps.

"In the meantime, we would call on the SNP Government to respect the will of the Scottish Parliament."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie welcomed the move and said: "If the Scottish Government won't respect the will of the Scottish Parliament then it is up to councils to respect that will.

"Any council that agrees to scrap the primary one tests will have our support."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Aberdeen has, with the active support of their head teachers, had P1 assessments as part of their schools for many years.

"It would therefore be a most unusual decision, unwarranted on educational grounds, if they were to not continue P1 assessments now." 

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.