Bookies worker jailed after making £40,000 in betting scam

Gavin Thomson found glitch in Coral system to place bets after sporting events.

Gavin Thomson faces a year in jail. Kingdom News Agency

A bookies worker has been jailed for a gambling scam that netted him over £40,000.

Gavin Thomson, 27, found a glitch in Coral's computer system that allowed him to place bets after events had finished.

He gave friends and punters cash to go into their branches in Dundee and Forfar to put on coupons on sporting events that he knew the results to - guaranteeing him a winner.

Thomson jailed for a year on Friday after admitting the £40,300 fraud carried out over less than three months.

A court heard Thomson was raking in up to £1000 per shift by running the con.

Fiscal depute Saima Rasheed told Dundee Sheriff Court Thomson was a manager's assistant at the Forfar and Dundee Coral branches when he carried out the scam

Thomson, of Forfar, pleaded guilty on indictment to two charges of fraud committed between October 2015 and January 2016.

Defence solicitor Sarah Russo said the father-of-one was a "genuine first offender".

She added: "He came to know about a glitch in the system. He had a gambling addiction and it got to the point he was gambling at his lunchtime and after work.

"He was gambling his wages on a regular basis. He had spent all his wages in one day and was in a state of desperation and remembered about the glitch in the system and things escalated from there."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Thomson for a year.

He said: "The sum involved and the breach of trust mean I've come to the conclusion there's no option other than custody.

"I take into account that it was a first offence and there has been no offending since."

