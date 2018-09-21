  • STV
Aberdeen awarded Scottish University of the Year title

STV

The institution was given the title after jumping up the rankings for the third year in a row.

Top rank: Aberdeen University.

Aberdeen University has been named as the Scottish University of the Year.

It was awarded the honour in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2019 - in which St Andrews University was placed in the UK's top three higher education institutions, behind only Oxford and Cambridge.

Aberdeen meanwhile saw its ranking increase by 14 places, going from 40th best university in the UK to the 26th.

Alastair McCall, editor of The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: "It was a clear winner of our Scottish University of the Year award and earned a shortlisting for the UK University of the Year title."

University principal Professor George Boyne hailed the award as a "major honour".

He said: "As an institution we consistently attract students with exceptional ability and potential, and this - along with the quality of our teaching - has been an important factor in our success in areas such as degree outcomes and graduate employability.

"In addition, our strength in research - exemplified by the Queens Anniversary Prize for our contribution to health services research - places us at the forefront of innovation in key areas of economic, environmental and societal importance.

"This University was founded in 1495 with the purpose of being open to all and dedicated to the pursuit of truth in the service of others, and this continues to inspire our academic achievements.

"Our focus on widening access and inclusivity, strength in interdisciplinary teaching and research, and international outlook are the modern-day interpretation of our founding principles, which have played a major role in Aberdeen being named Scottish University of the Year.

"I'd like to congratulate everyone at the University who has worked so hard to help us achieve this honour."

St Andrews was once again the highest ranked university in Scotland, with Mr McCall saying: "No university in the UK can match St Andrews for its outstanding levels of student satisfaction.

"Ranked third in the UK this year for satisfaction with teaching quality and top again for satisfaction with the wider student experience, St Andrews students are a happy bunch.

"They know they're on to a good thing and benefiting from a high-quality education that will stand them in good stead throughout their working lives ahead."

