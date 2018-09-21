Offshore workers to be balloted on strike action in pay row

The industrial action ballots come after Unite members rejected a revised OCA pay offer.

Strike ballot: North Sea platform. PA

Thousands of offshore workers are to be balloted on strike action in a dispute over pay.

Unite members covered by the Offshore Contractors Association (OCA) agreement are seeking a 4% basic pay and allowances increase inclusive of sickness benefit, nightshifts, and evening meals.

The industrial action ballots come after Unite members rejected a revised OCA pay offer covering overall pay, terms and conditions following a consultative ballot in July.

The ballot will begin on September 28 and conclude on November 2.

Unite members will be asked whether they wish to support industrial action and action short of strike action such as an overtime ban, with prospective industrial action starting in November if there is support for either option.

Unite regional officer John Boland: "Unite's thousands of members in the offshore sector covered by the OCA agreement firmly rejected the revised pay offer in July.

"Unite members fully deserve a basic pay increase of 4% for the part they have played over a number of years in returning North Sea operators to be competitive once again after the downturn.

"The North Sea operators, paymasters of the OCA companies, have now returned to very healthy balance sheets and it's only just that our members share in these rewards.

"Unite now has no option but to ballot our members for industrial action but we hope the OCA companies come to their senses and return to the negotiating table with an offer which meets the reasonable demands of our members."

'Unite now has no option but to ballot our members for industrial action but we hope the OCA companies come to their senses and return to the negotiating table with an offer which meets the reasonable demands of our members.' Unite regional officer John Boland

Negotiations with the OCA have been going on since January this year.

The OCA represents contractor companies involved in a range of activities in the UK's offshore oil and gas industry.

Paul Atkinson, Offshore Contractors Association chief executive, said: "We have worked very closely with Trade Union officials to create a sustainable employment model that provides the workforce with greater stability whilst also improving the utilisation of resources.

"We are disappointed Unite has decided to ballot their members for industrial action but it's important to remember that our offer remains on the table."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.