  • STV
  • MySTV

Offshore workers to be balloted on strike action in pay row

STV

The industrial action ballots come after Unite members rejected a revised OCA pay offer.

Strike ballot: North Sea platform.
Strike ballot: North Sea platform. PA

Thousands of offshore workers are to be balloted on strike action in a dispute over pay.

Unite members covered by the Offshore Contractors Association (OCA) agreement are seeking a 4% basic pay and allowances increase inclusive of sickness benefit, nightshifts, and evening meals.

The industrial action ballots come after Unite members rejected a revised OCA pay offer covering overall pay, terms and conditions following a consultative ballot in July.

The ballot will begin on September 28 and conclude on November 2.

Unite members will be asked whether they wish to support industrial action and action short of strike action such as an overtime ban, with prospective industrial action starting in November if there is support for either option.

Unite regional officer John Boland: "Unite's thousands of members in the offshore sector covered by the OCA agreement firmly rejected the revised pay offer in July.

"Unite members fully deserve a basic pay increase of 4% for the part they have played over a number of years in returning North Sea operators to be competitive once again after the downturn.

"The North Sea operators, paymasters of the OCA companies, have now returned to very healthy balance sheets and it's only just that our members share in these rewards.

"Unite now has no option but to ballot our members for industrial action but we hope the OCA companies come to their senses and return to the negotiating table with an offer which meets the reasonable demands of our members."

'Unite now has no option but to ballot our members for industrial action but we hope the OCA companies come to their senses and return to the negotiating table with an offer which meets the reasonable demands of our members.'
Unite regional officer John Boland

Negotiations with the OCA have been going on since January this year.

The OCA represents contractor companies involved in a range of activities in the UK's offshore oil and gas industry.

Paul Atkinson, Offshore Contractors Association chief executive, said: "We have worked very closely with Trade Union officials to create a sustainable employment model that provides the workforce with greater stability whilst also improving the utilisation of resources.

"We are disappointed Unite has decided to ballot their members for industrial action but it's important to remember that our offer remains on the table."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.