Bomb squad called to house as residents evacuated
Officers have cordoned off two streets in Angus after an unexploded ordnance was found.
The bomb squad has been called to a house forcing residents to be evacuated in Angus.
Officers have cordoned off Airlie Drive and Grangehill Drive in Monifieth after an unexploded ordnance was found at an address.
The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm on Friday.
Taysiede Police Division said: "We're responding to reports of an ordnance device being found within a residential property on Airlie Drive, Monifieth this afternoon.
"Part of Airlie Drive & Grangehill Drive are closed but local diversions available.
"Thanks in advance for your patience."
More to follow.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.