Bomb squad called to house as residents evacuated

The bomb squad has been called to a house forcing residents to be evacuated in Angus.

Officers have cordoned off Airlie Drive and Grangehill Drive in Monifieth after an unexploded ordnance was found at an address.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm on Friday.

Taysiede Police Division said: "We're responding to reports of an ordnance device being found within a residential property on Airlie Drive, Monifieth this afternoon.

"Part of Airlie Drive & Grangehill Drive are closed but local diversions available.

"Thanks in advance for your patience."

