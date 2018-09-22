Firefighters tackle blaze as flames rip through beach bar

Crews were called to the fire at the Beach Bar in Lossiemouth, Moray, just after 6am on Saturday.

Blaze: Flames ripped through pub. Facebook: John Murray

Firefighters are tackling a blaze which has ripped through a bar and spread to a nearby gorse.

Crews were called to the scene at the Beach Bar in Lossiemouth, Moray, just after 6am on Saturday.

The blaze also began to spread to a nearby area of gorse due to the strong winds.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire: Beach Bar in Lossiemouth. Google 2018

A fire service spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 6.03am on Saturday, September 22 to a building fire in Lossiemouth.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene at Commerce Road, where a fire had taken hold within a business premises.

"Due to the strong winds, the fire had also begun to spread to a nearby area of gorse.

"Crews remain in attendance tackling the fires.

"There are no casualties."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.