City centre gardens cordoned off by police after assault

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 7am at Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen.

Assault: Union Terrace Gardens. © STV

Police have cordoned off a park following reports of an assault in Aberdeen city centre.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 7am at Union Terrace Gardens after an incident happened during the early hours of Saturday.

A large area of the popular park has been taped off by officers.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called following reports of an assault in Union Terrace Gardens between 1.30am and 3am.

"Investigations are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances."

