Thousands gather for Dundee's first ever Pride celebration

The march kicked off in Murraygate before a festival was held in City Square on Saturday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5838633558001-thousands-gather-for-dundee-s-first-ever-pride-festival.jpg" />

People from all over country joined together in Murraygate to march through the city centre before a festival was held in City Square on Saturday.

A festival was held in City Square. STV

Crowds were seen waving rainbow flags and holding colourful placards daubed with powerful messages.

MSP Joe FitzPatrick and Dundee minister Jeremy Auld delivered the opening speeches ahead of the event.

Thousands joined together to show support. STV

The festival also hosted performances from local entertainers including Demi McMahon, The Vintage Girls, Vanity Despair and Pussay, Sean Smith, Dundee Rep, Holly Higgins and The Ovarian Cysters.

All money raised from the event is set to be used to fund next year's celebration.

Crowds were seen waving rainbow flags. STV

