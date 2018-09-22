Thousands gather for Dundee's first ever Pride celebration
The march kicked off in Murraygate before a festival was held in City Square on Saturday.
Thousands of people have gathered in Dundee to take part in the city's first ever Pride celebration.
People from all over country joined together in Murraygate to march through the city centre before a festival was held in City Square on Saturday.
Crowds were seen waving rainbow flags and holding colourful placards daubed with powerful messages.
MSP Joe FitzPatrick and Dundee minister Jeremy Auld delivered the opening speeches ahead of the event.
The festival also hosted performances from local entertainers including Demi McMahon, The Vintage Girls, Vanity Despair and Pussay, Sean Smith, Dundee Rep, Holly Higgins and The Ovarian Cysters.
All money raised from the event is set to be used to fund next year's celebration.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.