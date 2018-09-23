Residents evacuated as overnight blaze rips through garage

Fire crews were called to the scene in Auchterarder, Perthshire at around 2.50am on Sunday.

Twelve people have been evacuated as firefighters tackle a blaze in a domestic garage.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police said the road will be closed until the fire is under control.

A spokesperson said: "Police Scotland Tayside Division and Scottish Fire and Rescue are currently dealing with a garage fire in the Fues area of Auchterarder, and would like to inform the public that the Road will be closed for some time until the fire is under control.

"As a precaution a number of residents near the fire have been evacuated."

