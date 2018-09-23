Driver seriously injured after car crashes into lamp post

The incident happened on the A90 around two miles north of Forfar at around 12:40am on Sunday.

A90 crash: Driver seriously injured. Google 2018

A driver has been left seriously injured after his car careered off a road and crashed into a lamp post.

The man was taken to hospital in an ambulance and is currently in an induced coma.

The road was closed southbound from the Bogindollo junction to the Forfar junction and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Police have now confirmed all lanes are now cleared.

A spokesperson said: "Police Scotland can confirm that the road closure southbound on the A90 between the Bogindollo junction and Forfar Road junction has now been reopened.

"Police Scotland would like to thank motorist for their patience."

