V&A Dundee attracts more than 27,000 visitors in first week

The £80.1m museum is the centrepiece of an ongoing £1bn regeneration of Dundee's waterfront.

Visitors: In total 27,201 people visited the museum in the first week. STV

In total 27,201 people visited the £80.1m museum between 10am on Saturday 15 and 5pm on Friday 21 September.

The first V&A museum anywhere in the world outside London, the building designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma on the banks of the River Tay is the centrepiece of an ongoing £1bn regeneration of Dundee's waterfront.

On the eve of the museum's official opening 10,000 people gathered to enjoy headliners Primal Scream and a special light and sound installation as part of the two-day 3D Festival to celebrate the opening of the museum, while around 12,600 people attended the festival on the Saturday.

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: "V&A Dundee officially opened its doors last Saturday and since then more than 27,000 people have explored this wonderful building and its fantastic galleries.

"Kengo Kuma, the architect who designed V&A Dundee, wanted the museum to become a new living room for the city and it's been a joy to watch people from Dundee and further afield make themselves at home.

"As well as museum visitors, we have also celebrated the opening of V&A Dundee with the 22,600 people who joined us for the 3D Festival.

"It's been a very busy week, and I'd like to thank everybody who has helped us celebrate this historic moment and all those who came to V&A Dundee during our opening week.

"We're very much looking forward to welcoming even more visitors to the museum."

V&A Dundee hopes to welcome 500,000 visitors in its first 12 months and around 350,000 visitors annually after that.

