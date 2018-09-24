Energy giant makes major gas discovery off Shetland

Preliminary tests confirmed "good reservoir quality and well production deliverability".

Orkney: Gas discovery off coast. PA

French energy giant Total has announced a major gas discovery off the Scottish coast.

The discovery, on the Glendronach prospect on the west of Shetland, has the potential to deliver about one trillion cubic feet of recoverable resources, the group said on Monday.

Total drilled a 4312-metre well during exploration, with preliminary tests confirming "good reservoir quality, permeability and well production deliverability".

Arnaud Breuillac, Total's president of exploration and production, said: "Glendronach is a significant discovery for Total which gives us access to additional gas resources in one of our core areas and validates our exploration strategy.

"Located on an emerging play of the prolific west of Shetland area, the discovery can be commercialised quickly and at low cost by leveraging the existing Laggan-Tormore infrastructure."

Total has a 60% stake in Glendronach, with Ineos and SSE holding 20% each.

Total's production in the UK comes mainly from fields located offshore in three major zones - the Alwyn/Dunbar area in the Northern North Sea, the Elgin/Franklin area in the Central North Sea and the Laggan-Tormore hub in the West of Shetland area.

Total also operates the Culzean gas field with a 49.99% interest, scheduled to start up in 2019.

